Condé Nast’s Bon Appétit Expands TV Offerings With Linear Samsung Channel

Bon Appétit, the food lifestyle brand that began as a print magazine in 1956, is expanding its television presence with a 24/7 linear network debuting on Samsung smart TVs.

The ad-supported network will appear on Samsung TV Plus, a free service that comes pre-installed on all smart TVs made by Samsung since 2016. The linear channel’s arrival follows the February launch of a dedicated Bon Appétit streaming service.

The moves are part of Condé Nast’s ongoing effort to diversify its operations amid a swirl of factors roiling traditional and digital publishing, from changing reader and advertiser habits to the dominance of Facebook and Google. The company is now led by CEO Roger Lynch, who has significant technology experience and came to Condé after launching and headed up Dish Network’s internet-delivered Sling TV service.

Related Story Discovery Acquires Golf Digest Magazine From Condé Nast

One major player in the growing food space, Discovery’s Food Network, recently went the other direction from Bon Appétit, expanding from its longtime linear TV roots to subscription streaming. Its new offering, Food Network Kitchen, launched last month with a partnership with Amazon aiming to satisfy the ingredient and equipment needs of amateur chefs as they watch and cook at home.

Thanksgiving and holiday themes will anchor the initial programming of the channel. Shows will include Gourmet Makes, a quest to recreate favorite childhood junk food that is hosted by Claire Saffitz, and Making Perfect with the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen staff collaborating on the best Thanksgiving meal. It’s Alive follows Bran Leone of the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen on culinary adventures in the U.S. and abroad, demonstrating recipes that use ingredients that are often still alive.

Other shows include Reverse Engineering, with editor Chris Morocco trying to recreate recipes based on blind tastings; and Almost Every, with Amiel Stanek trying to cook staple foods in almost every way possible.