Condé Nast Entertainment Brings In Former BET & MTV Exec Reginald Williams

Condé Nast Entertainment has appointed former BET and MTV exec Reginald Williams as Senior Vice President of Programming.

Williams, who was most recently CEO of hip-hop digital media company Ambrosia For Heads will oversee global digital programming for the company, including CNE’s growing podcast team. Williams will be based in New York and report to Oren Katzeff, president of Condé Nast Entertainment

This comes after the company brought on Geneva Wasserman as SVP, motion pictures in August to increase its global film footprint.

CNE mines material from its publishing brands, including Vogue, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, GQ, and Wired. Currently, the company has 65 film and TV projects in the works such as the Netflix film Spiderhead, directed by Joseph Kosinski, Gilded Rage, produced by Jake Gyllenhaal, The Judge’s Will, a family drama adapted by Oscar-winner James Ivory, and The Great High School Imposter, starring Ansel Elgort. It also has 175 digital pilots in the works.

Williams was previously SVP, programming, music & specials at BET Networks and chief operating officer of Desi Hits, a global digital media company that bridged the world between Western entertainment and Bollywood. Williams also spent seven years at MTV Networks in a number of positions that concluded with his role as SVP and head of music strategy.

“Reggie is a seasoned industry leader with unmatched experience in the digital, TV and OTT space,” said Katzeff. “His entrepreneurial instincts and network insights will catapult CNE into its next phase of growth as we aggressively increase our video offerings globally. He is an invaluable addition to our expanding team and I’m excited to have him on board.”