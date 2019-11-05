Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Martin Scorsese: Marvel’s Triumph Over Cinema “Fills Me With Terrible Sadness”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disney Tops Wall Street's Q4 Estimates On Eve Of Streaming Debut

Read the full story

Colin Farrell In Talks To Play Penguin, Rounding Out ‘The Batman’ Villain Trio

Colin Farrell
Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros is negotiating with Colin Farrell to play The Penguin in the Matt Reeves-directed The Batman. If the deal closes, he will round out the trio of villains going against Rob Pattinson’s Caped Crusader, with Paul Dano as The Riddler and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman.

The Irish-born actor has turned in an array of performances in very different films that include Dumbo, Widows, Roman J. Israel Esq, The Lobster and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and has dialed up the intensity in a superhero villain role before when he menaced Ben Affleck’s Daredevil character in the showy role of Bullseye, years ago.

The Penguin was played by Danny DeVito in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns in 1992.

Farrell is repped by CAA

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad