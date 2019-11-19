‘Cobra Kai’ Creators To Produce Workplace Comedy In The Works At Fox

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has put in development a single-camera workplace comedy from writer-comedian Scott Eckert, Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg and their Counterbalance Entertainment, Stun and Sony Pictures TV, where Counterbalance is based.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Eckert, the Untitled Scott Eckert Comedy is a workplace comedy centered around the misfit crew of a nuclear submarine.

Fox

Eckert executive produces with Brad Roth, Mark Feldstein, Jeremy Colfer for Stun (The Writers Room), and Schlossberg, Hurwitz, Heald and Dina Hillier for Counterbalance. The project is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment.

Eckert is a New York Television Festival Best Writing Award winner and a two-time Fox Comedy Script Contest finalist. He created the web comic Roger Christ, about Jesus’ deadbeat brother. Before moving to Los Angeles, Eckert performed improv and sketch in New York (Upright Citizens Brigade, The Pit). He starred in Scott & Ellie, a two-person sketch and improv group with Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), and he co-founded and performed in Big Black Car improv group, starring Kristen Schaal, Matt Oberg, and Kurt Braunohler. He has developed original comedy projects with ShadowMachine, Titmouse, Stun, and Bad Robot.

Schlossberg, Hurwitz and Heald co-created, executive produce and direct Cobra Kai, YouTube’s most successful original series, which is heading into its third season. The trio launched Counterbalance in May when they signed a three-year overall deal with the studio behind the hit series, Sony Pictures TV.

Before teaming up for Cobra Kai, Hurwitz & Schlossberg as well as Heald created successful feature comedy franchises. Hurwitz and Schlossberg are behind the Harold & Kumar buddy comedy franchise for New Line and Heald originated Hot Tub Time Machine for MGM. Additional credits include the popular American Pie followup, American Reunion, written and directed by Hurwitz and Schlossberg, who also produced the 2018 comedy Blockers for Universal.

Stun produced The Writers Room, a 10-part original scripted web-series, which premiered on Sony’s C-Spot comedy channel. The series offered a glimpse of a fictional late night talk show hosted by Kevin Pollak and starred real life television writers and showrunners. Stun and Roth/Feldstein also wrote and directed two comedy short films for Showtime — The Swinger, starring Chris Elliott and Bob Costas, and Karaoke Knight, starring Jeffery Ross.