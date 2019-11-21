CNN Will Provide Live Simulcast Of Next PBS-Sponsored Presidential Debate

CNN will provide a live simulcast of the next Democratic presidential debate, even though it is being produced by PBS NewsHour and Politico.

The debate will be held on Dec. 19 at Loyola University in Los Angeles. CNN already has produced two Democratic debates this cycle — in July and October. Its telecast will give the event a wider audience.

Six candidates have qualified for the debate, including Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders. The Democratic National Committee has raised the threshold for qualification, with a deadline of Dec. 12 to show that they have reached at least 4% in four polls, or 6% in two polls in early nominating states. They also have to show that they have contributions from at least 200,000 unique donors.

Four candidates who qualified for Wednesday’s debate — Cory Booker, Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard and Tom Steyer — have yet to make the December event, according to an analysis of The New York Times. Booker actually addressed the need to reach the donor threshold in his closing statement. Deval Patrick, who just joined the race, also has yet to qualify, and Mike Bloomberg will be pressed to do so is he enters.