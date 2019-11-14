CMA Awards Owns Wednesday Ratings; ‘The Masked Singer’ Hits Low Note

Wednesday was a night of music as the 53rd annual CMA Awards took over ABC and dominated in primetime. The three-hour celebration of the best in country music earned a 2.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 11.27 million viewers. That is off a tenth in the demo for last year but up 12% in viewership. Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood co-hosted.

Over at Fox, things were a little more off key for The Masked Singer (1.6, 5.55M) as it took a hit from last week to touch a season low in the demo. The network’s Almost Family (0.5, 1.67M) returned after its break and also hit the lowest numbers of its debut season.

NBC’s Chicago trifecta performed well against all the music, with Chicago Fire (1.1, 7.15M) ticking up and Chicago Med (1.1, 7.37M) and Chicago P.D. (1.0, 6.43M) holding steady.

Over at CBS, Survivor (1.1, 6.04M) was down two tenths week over week and S.W.A.T. (0.5, 3.05M) stayed even.

The CW’s brooding high school drama Riverdale (0.3, 820,000) was up, followed by the sleuthing adventures of Nancy Drew (0.2, 710K) which was on par with its ratings from last week while seeing a step up in viewership.