Clive James Dies: TV Critic & Broadcaster Was 80

Clive James, the Australian-born, UK-based, television critic and broadcaster, has died aged 80.

James, well known to UK audiences for his dry wit, died on Sunday November 24 after a ten-year battle with terminal illnesses.

He was well known for hosting British series Clive James on Television, where he skewered shows from around the world, as well as Saturday Night Clive and a slew of documentaries including Fame In The 20th Century, which aired on the BBC and PBS in the U.S.

As well as a number of books and poems, James was a critic for The Observer newspaper as well as a travel writer.

He fell ill in 2010 and was diagnosed with leukaemia and COPD.

A statement from his agents at United Agents, said, “Clive died almost ten years after his first terminal diagnosis after he laid down his pen for the last time. He endured his ever-multiplying illnesses with patience and good humor, knowing until the last moment he had experienced more than his fair share of this ‘great, good world’. He was grateful to the staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital for their care and kindness, which unexpectedly allowed him so much extra time. His family would like to thank the nurses of the Arthur Rank hospital at Home team for their help in his last days, which allowed him to die peacefully and at home, surrounded by his family and his books.”