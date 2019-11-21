Oscilloscope Acquires U.S. Rights To Lara Jean Gallagher-Directed ‘Clementine’ For 2020 Release

EXCLUSIVE: Oscilloscope has acquired U.S. rights to writer-director Lara Jean Gallagher’s debut feature Clementine, a drama that premiered at Tribeca. The distributor will release theatrically in 2020.

Reeling from a one-sided breakup, anguished Karen (Otmara Marrero) flees Los Angeles for her ex’s idyllic lake house in the Pacific Northwest. There, she becomes entangled with a mysterious, alluring younger woman (Sydney Sweeney), whom she cannot seem to resist. Equal parts psychological thriller and sexual coming-of-age story, Clementine is a tense rumination on who to love and how to let go. Will Brittain and Sonya Walger round out the cast.

Said Gallagher: “I’m thrilled to be partnering with Oscilloscope, a company I’ve long admired that has been behind so many of my favorite films and filmmakers. To count Clementine among their slate of beautifully considered films is more than I could have hoped for when making this deeply personal story in the wilds of Oregon.”

O-Scope’s Dan Berger said the label was “excited to have the opportunity to bring Clementine to a wide audience. Lara has created a beautiful, thoughtful film brimming with atmosphere and intimacy. The stellar performances, gorgeous cinematography, and dreamy music really bring her unique vision to life. Clementine is a film that seeps off the screen.”

The film was produced by Aimee Lynn Barneburg of High Pony Pictures, Davis Priestley of Revery, and Kim Bailey and Isabel Marden of Corporate Witchcraft. Paradigm negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

The film was developed with the support of the Venice Biennale College-Cinema, the Sundance Institute, Film Independent, and IFP.