Cinetic Media Promotes Shane Riley And Alec Ring To New Roles In Sales And Management

EXCLUSIVE: Talent management, sales, and media company Cinetic Media has promoted Shane Riley and Alec Ring to new roles in sales and management respectively.

Riley’s new role will consist of working across domestic and international film sales, specializing in all global markets. He joined Cinetic Media’s Marketing and Publicity division before having a hand in relaunching Cinetic’s International Sales department. In addition, he was part of the Cinetic team that shepherded the groundbreaking sale of Latin American rights to Asif Kapadia’s documentary Diego Maradona to DirecTV Latin America earlier this year. Prior to Cinetic, Riley was First Run Features and at Scott Rudin Productions. He will be based in the Los Angeles office and report to Eric Sloss.

Ring steps into a Manager role at Cinetic Management and will primarily focus on writers and directors. His client roster currently includes include Sundance Award Winner Raed Alsemari (Dunya’s Day) as well as the writing duo of James & Alan Bachelor (Uncanny Annie). He is also on the team of Josh Lieb (The Daily Show, The Tonight Show, Qualityland), Jon Hock (Through The Fire, Off The Rez) and Emirati filmmaker Majid Alansari (Zinzara: Rattle The Cage). Ring was previously at CAA. He will be based out of New York and report to Kate Hurwitz.