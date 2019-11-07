‘American Factory’, ‘Apollo 11’, Netflix Lead Cinema Eye Nominations

Documentary group Cinema Eye on Thursday unveiled nominations for the 2020 Cinema Eye Honors, with Netflix’s American Factory and Neon’s Apollo 11 leading the way with five nominations each. Netflix tops all distributors with 17 noms, the most ever in a single year.

Winners will be revealed at a ceremony January 6 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens.

American Factory, which counts Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground among its executive producers, and Todd Douglas Miller’s deep dive into the 1969 moon mission Apollo 11 were nominated in the marquee Outstanding Nonfiction Feature category. They are joined there by For Sama, the PBS/Frontline Syrian drama from Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watt; Neon’s Honeyland, the Sundance-winning Macedonian beekeeper tale from Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevsk; 1901 Media’s Mexico City ambulance industry pic Midnight Family; and Amazon Studios’ Sundance U.S. Grand Jury Prize-winning One Child Nation.

Last year, Hale County This Morning, This Evening took the top award.

Netflix’s record haul todaay included three noms for Beyonce’s Homecoming. Neon, with Apollo 11, Honeyland and The Biggest Little Farm, had 10 noms, and HBO had nine noms including two for its Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Outstanding Nonfiction Feature

American Factory

Directed and Produced by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert

Produced by Jeff Reichert and Julie Parker Benello

Apollo 11

Directed and Produced by Todd Douglas Miller

Produced by Thomas Petersen and Evan Krauss

For Sama

Directed by Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts

Produced by Waad al-Kateab

Honeyland

Directed by Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska

Produced by Atanas Georgiev and Ljubomir Stefanov

Midnight Family

Directed and Produced by Luke Lorentzen

Produced by Kellen Quinn

One Child Nation

Directed and Produced by Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang

Produced by Christoph Jörg, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements and Carolyn Hepburn

Outstanding Direction

American Factory

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert

The Cave

Feras Fayyad

Cold Case Hammarskjöld

Mads Brügger

Honeyland

Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska

The Hottest August

Brett Story

One Child Nation

Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang

Outstanding Editing

17 Blocks

Jennifer Tiexiera

American Factory

Lindsay Utz

Apollo 11

Todd Douglas Miller

Letter to the Editor

Alan Berliner

Mike Wallace is Here

Billy McMillin

Outstanding Production

Aquarela

Aimara Reques, Sigrid Dyekjær and Heino Deckert

Apollo 11

Todd Douglas Miller, Thomas Petersen and Evan Krauss

The Cave

Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær

For Sama

Waad Al-Kateab

Midnight Family

Luke Lorentzen and Kellen Quinn

Midnight Traveler

Emelie Mahdavian and Su Kim

Outstanding Cinematography

Aquarela

Victor Kossokovsky

Anthropocene: The Human Epoch

Nicholas De Pencier

Honeyland

Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma

Midnight Family

Luke Lorentzen

What You Gonna Do When the World’s On Fire?

Diego Romero

Outstanding Original Score

American Factory

Chad Cannon

Anthropocene: The Human Epoch

Rose Bolton and Norah Lorway

Apollo 11

Matt Morton

Aquarela

Eicca Toppinen

Black Mother

4th Disciple

Symphony of the Ursus Factory

Dominik Strycharski

Outstanding Graphic Design or Animation

The Great Hack

Ash Thorp, Matthew Hornick and Patrick Cederberg

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Hazel Baird

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements

Brian Kinkley and Ben Luce

Our Time Machine

Ryan Wehner

Outstanding Debut

The Disappearance of My Mother

Directed by Beniamino Barrese

Jawline

Directed by Liza Mandelup

Scheme Birds

Directed by Ellen Fiske and Ellinor Hallin

Searching Eva

Directed by Pia Hellenthal

Swarm Season

Directed by Sarah Christman

Symphony of the Ursus Factory

Directed by Jasmina Wójcik

Outstanding Nonfiction Short

Crannog

Directed by Isa Roa

Fast Horse

Directed by Alex Lazarowich

Ghosts of Sugar Land

Directed by Bassam Tariq

Lowland Kids

Directed by Sandra Winther

Stay Close

Directed by Luther Clement and Shuhan Fan

Subject to Review

Directed by Theo Anthony

Audience Choice Prize

17 Blocks

Directed by Davy Rothbart

The Amazing Johnathan Documentary

Directed by Ben Berman

American Factory

Directed by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert

Apollo 11

Directed by Todd Douglas Miller

Ask Dr. Ruth

Directed by Ryan White

The Biggest LIttle Farm

Directed by John Chester

The Cave

Directed by Feras Fayyad

For Sama

Directed by Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts

Knock Down the House

Directed by Rachel Lears

Maiden

Directed by Alex Holmes

Spotlight

Always in Season

Directed by Jacqueline Olive

Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World

Directed by Hans Pool

Dark Suns

Directed by Julien Elie

Present.Perfect

Directed by Shengze Zhu

The Raft

Directed by Marcus Lindeen

The Unforgettables (Non-Competitive Honor)

Advocate

Lea Tsemel

The Amazing Johnathan Documentary

The Amazing Johnathan

Ask Dr. Ruth

Dr. Ruth Westheimer

The Cave

Dr. Amani Ballour

The Disappearance of My Mother

Benedetta Barzini

For Sama

Waad and Hamza al-Kataeb

Hail Satan?

Lucien Greaves

Honeyland

Hatidze Muratova

Knock Down the House

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Maiden

Tracy Edwards

Midnight Family

Juan Ochoa

Midnight Traveler

Fatima Hussaini and Hassan Fazili

Seahorse

Freddy

What You Gonna Do When the World’s On Fire?

Judy Hill

XY Chelsea

Chelsea Manning

2020 Shorts List Films

All on a Mardi Gras Day

Directed by Michal Pietrzyk

In the Absence

Directed by Seung Jun-Yi

Life Overtakes Me

Directed by John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson

St. Louis Superman

Directed by Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

Outstanding Broadcast Film

Apollo: Missions to the Moon

Directed by Tom Jennings | National Geographic

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal

Directed by Erin Lee Carr | HBO

Breslin and Hamill: Deadline Artists

Directed by John Block, Jonathan Alter and Steve McCarthy | HBO

Homecoming

Directed by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter | Netflix

Leaving Neverland

Directed by Dan Reed | HBO

The Sentence

Directed by Rudy Valdez | HBO

Outstanding Broadcast Series

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Directed by Amy Berg | HBO

The Family

Directed by Jesse Moss | Netflix

Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle

Directed by Shan Nicholson and Richard Lopez | SundanceTV

Last Chance U: Season 4

Directed by Greg Whiteley | Netflix

Salt Fat Acid Heat

Directed by Caroline Suh | Netflix

Tricky Dick

Directed by Mary Robertson | CNN

Outstanding Broadcast Editing

Apollo: Mission to the Moon

David Tillman | National Geographic

Homecoming

Alexander Hammer, Andrew Morrow, Nia Imani and Julian Klincewicz | Netflix

Leaving Neverland

Jules Cornell | HBO

Tricky Dick

Benji Kast, David Mehlman, Diana DiCilio and Seth Skundrick | CNN

Outstanding Broadcast Cinematography

Homecoming

Mark Ritchie, Julian Klincewicz, Dikayl Rimmasch and Irie Calkins | Netflix

Into the Okavango

Neil Gelinas | National Geographic

Salt Fat Acid Heat

Luke McCoubrey | Netflix

Tigerland

Matt Porwoll and Ross Kauffman| Discovery

Heterodox

Atlantics

Directed by Mati Diop

Honey Boy

Directed by Alma Har’el

The Infiltrators

Directed by Alex Rivera and Cristina Ibarra

The Souvenir

Directed by Joanna Hogg

Vitalina Varela

Directed by Pedro Costa

Legacy Award

Koyaanisqatsi

Directed and Produced by Godfrey Reggio

Cinematography Ron Fricke

Editing Ron Fricke and Alton Walpole

Original Score Philip Glass