‘American Factory’, ‘Apollo 11’, Netflix Lead Cinema Eye Nominations

Documentary group Cinema Eye on Thursday unveiled nominations for the 2020 Cinema Eye Honors, with Netflix’s American Factory and Neon’s Apollo 11 leading the way with five nominations each. Netflix tops all distributors with 17 noms, the most ever in a single year.
Winners will be revealed at a ceremony January 6 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens.
American Factory, which counts Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground among its executive producers, and Todd Douglas Miller’s deep dive into the 1969 moon mission Apollo 11 were nominated in the marquee Outstanding Nonfiction Feature category. They are joined there by For Sama, the PBS/Frontline Syrian drama from Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watt; Neon’s Honeyland, the Sundance-winning Macedonian beekeeper tale from Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevsk; 1901 Media’s Mexico City ambulance industry pic Midnight Family; and Amazon Studios’ Sundance U.S. Grand Jury Prize-winning One Child Nation.
Last year, Hale County This Morning, This Evening took the top award.
Netflix’s record haul todaay included three noms for Beyonce’s Homecoming. Neon, with Apollo 11, Honeyland and The Biggest Little Farm, had 10 noms, and HBO had nine noms including two for its Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland.
Here’s the full list of nominees:
Outstanding Nonfiction Feature
American Factory
Directed and Produced by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert
Produced by Jeff Reichert and Julie Parker Benello
Apollo 11
Directed and Produced by Todd Douglas Miller
Produced by Thomas Petersen and Evan Krauss
For Sama
Directed by Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts
Produced by Waad al-Kateab
Honeyland
Directed by Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska
Produced by Atanas Georgiev and Ljubomir Stefanov
Midnight Family
Directed and Produced by Luke Lorentzen
Produced by Kellen Quinn
One Child Nation
Directed and Produced by Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang
Produced by Christoph Jörg, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements and Carolyn Hepburn
Outstanding Direction
American Factory
Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert
The Cave
Feras Fayyad
Cold Case Hammarskjöld
Mads Brügger
Honeyland
Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska
The Hottest August
Brett Story
One Child Nation
Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang
Outstanding Editing
17 Blocks
Jennifer Tiexiera
American Factory
Lindsay Utz
Apollo 11
Todd Douglas Miller
Letter to the Editor
Alan Berliner
Mike Wallace is Here
Billy McMillin
Outstanding Production
Aquarela
Aimara Reques, Sigrid Dyekjær and Heino Deckert
Apollo 11
Todd Douglas Miller, Thomas Petersen and Evan Krauss
The Cave
Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær
For Sama
Waad Al-Kateab
Midnight Family
Luke Lorentzen and Kellen Quinn
Midnight Traveler
Emelie Mahdavian and Su Kim
Outstanding Cinematography
Aquarela
Victor Kossokovsky
Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
Nicholas De Pencier
Honeyland
Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma
Midnight Family
Luke Lorentzen
What You Gonna Do When the World’s On Fire?
Diego Romero
Outstanding Original Score
American Factory
Chad Cannon
Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
Rose Bolton and Norah Lorway
Apollo 11
Matt Morton
Aquarela
Eicca Toppinen
Black Mother
4th Disciple
Symphony of the Ursus Factory
Dominik Strycharski
Outstanding Graphic Design or Animation
The Great Hack
Ash Thorp, Matthew Hornick and Patrick Cederberg
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
Hazel Baird
Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements
Brian Kinkley and Ben Luce
Our Time Machine
Ryan Wehner
Outstanding Debut
The Disappearance of My Mother
Directed by Beniamino Barrese
Jawline
Directed by Liza Mandelup
Scheme Birds
Directed by Ellen Fiske and Ellinor Hallin
Searching Eva
Directed by Pia Hellenthal
Swarm Season
Directed by Sarah Christman
Symphony of the Ursus Factory
Directed by Jasmina Wójcik
Outstanding Nonfiction Short
Crannog
Directed by Isa Roa
Fast Horse
Directed by Alex Lazarowich
Ghosts of Sugar Land
Directed by Bassam Tariq
Lowland Kids
Directed by Sandra Winther
Stay Close
Directed by Luther Clement and Shuhan Fan
Subject to Review
Directed by Theo Anthony
Audience Choice Prize
17 Blocks
Directed by Davy Rothbart
The Amazing Johnathan Documentary
Directed by Ben Berman
American Factory
Directed by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert
Apollo 11
Directed by Todd Douglas Miller
Ask Dr. Ruth
Directed by Ryan White
The Biggest LIttle Farm
Directed by John Chester
The Cave
Directed by Feras Fayyad
For Sama
Directed by Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts
Knock Down the House
Directed by Rachel Lears
Maiden
Directed by Alex Holmes
Spotlight
Always in Season
Directed by Jacqueline Olive
Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World
Directed by Hans Pool
Dark Suns
Directed by Julien Elie
Present.Perfect
Directed by Shengze Zhu
The Raft
Directed by Marcus Lindeen
The Unforgettables (Non-Competitive Honor)
Advocate
Lea Tsemel
The Amazing Johnathan Documentary
The Amazing Johnathan
Ask Dr. Ruth
Dr. Ruth Westheimer
The Cave
Dr. Amani Ballour
The Disappearance of My Mother
Benedetta Barzini
For Sama
Waad and Hamza al-Kataeb
Hail Satan?
Lucien Greaves
Honeyland
Hatidze Muratova
Knock Down the House
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Maiden
Tracy Edwards
Midnight Family
Juan Ochoa
Midnight Traveler
Fatima Hussaini and Hassan Fazili
Seahorse
Freddy
What You Gonna Do When the World’s On Fire?
Judy Hill
XY Chelsea
Chelsea Manning
2020 Shorts List Films
All on a Mardi Gras Day
Directed by Michal Pietrzyk
In the Absence
Directed by Seung Jun-Yi
Life Overtakes Me
Directed by John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
St. Louis Superman
Directed by Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
Outstanding Broadcast Film
Apollo: Missions to the Moon
Directed by Tom Jennings | National Geographic
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
Directed by Erin Lee Carr | HBO
Breslin and Hamill: Deadline Artists
Directed by John Block, Jonathan Alter and Steve McCarthy | HBO
Homecoming
Directed by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter | Netflix
Leaving Neverland
Directed by Dan Reed | HBO
The Sentence
Directed by Rudy Valdez | HBO
Outstanding Broadcast Series
The Case Against Adnan Syed
Directed by Amy Berg | HBO
The Family
Directed by Jesse Moss | Netflix
Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle
Directed by Shan Nicholson and Richard Lopez | SundanceTV
Last Chance U: Season 4
Directed by Greg Whiteley | Netflix
Salt Fat Acid Heat
Directed by Caroline Suh | Netflix
Tricky Dick
Directed by Mary Robertson | CNN
Outstanding Broadcast Editing
Apollo: Mission to the Moon
David Tillman | National Geographic
Homecoming
Alexander Hammer, Andrew Morrow, Nia Imani and Julian Klincewicz | Netflix
Leaving Neverland
Jules Cornell | HBO
Tricky Dick
Benji Kast, David Mehlman, Diana DiCilio and Seth Skundrick | CNN
Outstanding Broadcast Cinematography
Homecoming
Mark Ritchie, Julian Klincewicz, Dikayl Rimmasch and Irie Calkins | Netflix
Into the Okavango
Neil Gelinas | National Geographic
Salt Fat Acid Heat
Luke McCoubrey | Netflix
Tigerland
Matt Porwoll and Ross Kauffman| Discovery
Heterodox
Atlantics
Directed by Mati Diop
Honey Boy
Directed by Alma Har’el
The Infiltrators
Directed by Alex Rivera and Cristina Ibarra
The Souvenir
Directed by Joanna Hogg
Vitalina Varela
Directed by Pedro Costa
Legacy Award
Koyaanisqatsi
Directed and Produced by Godfrey Reggio
Cinematography Ron Fricke
Editing Ron Fricke and Alton Walpole
Original Score Philip Glass
