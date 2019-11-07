Click to Skip Ad
‘American Factory’, ‘Apollo 11’, Netflix Lead Cinema Eye Nominations

American Factory
Sundance

Documentary group Cinema Eye on Thursday unveiled nominations for the 2020 Cinema Eye Honors, with Netflix’s American Factory and Neon’s Apollo 11 leading the way with five nominations each. Netflix tops all distributors with 17 noms, the most ever in a single year.

Winners will be revealed at a ceremony January 6 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens.

American Factory, which counts Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground among its executive producers, and Todd Douglas Miller’s deep dive into the 1969 moon mission Apollo 11 were nominated in the marquee Outstanding Nonfiction Feature category. They are joined there by For Sama, the PBS/Frontline Syrian drama from Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watt; Neon’s Honeyland, the Sundance-winning Macedonian beekeeper tale from Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevsk; 1901 Media’s Mexico City ambulance industry pic Midnight Family; and Amazon Studios’ Sundance U.S. Grand Jury Prize-winning One Child Nation.

Last year, Hale County This Morning, This Evening took the top award.

Netflix’s record haul todaay included three noms for Beyonce’s Homecoming. Neon, with Apollo 11, Honeyland and The Biggest Little Farm, had 10 noms, and HBO had nine noms including two for its Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Outstanding Nonfiction Feature

American Factory
Directed and Produced by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert
Produced by Jeff Reichert and Julie Parker Benello

Apollo 11
Directed and Produced by Todd Douglas Miller
Produced by Thomas Petersen and Evan Krauss

For Sama
Directed by Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts
Produced by Waad al-Kateab

Honeyland
Directed by Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska
Produced by Atanas Georgiev and Ljubomir Stefanov

Midnight Family
Directed and Produced by Luke Lorentzen
Produced by Kellen Quinn

One Child Nation
Directed and Produced by Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang
Produced by Christoph Jörg, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements and Carolyn Hepburn

Outstanding Direction

American Factory
Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert

The Cave
Feras Fayyad

Cold Case Hammarskjöld
Mads Brügger

Honeyland
Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska

The Hottest August
Brett Story

One Child Nation
Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang

Outstanding Editing

17 Blocks
Jennifer Tiexiera

American Factory
Lindsay Utz

Apollo 11
Todd Douglas Miller

Letter to the Editor
Alan Berliner

Mike Wallace is Here
Billy McMillin

Outstanding Production

Aquarela
Aimara Reques, Sigrid Dyekjær and Heino Deckert

Apollo 11
Todd Douglas Miller, Thomas Petersen and Evan Krauss

The Cave
Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær

For Sama
Waad Al-Kateab

Midnight Family
Luke Lorentzen and Kellen Quinn

Midnight Traveler
Emelie Mahdavian and Su Kim

Outstanding Cinematography

Aquarela
Victor Kossokovsky

Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
Nicholas De Pencier

Honeyland
Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma

Midnight Family
Luke Lorentzen

What You Gonna Do When the World’s On Fire?
Diego Romero

Outstanding Original Score

American Factory
Chad Cannon

Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
Rose Bolton and Norah Lorway

Apollo 11
Matt Morton

Aquarela
Eicca Toppinen

Black Mother
4th Disciple

Symphony of the Ursus Factory
Dominik Strycharski

Outstanding Graphic Design or Animation

The Great Hack
Ash Thorp, Matthew Hornick and Patrick Cederberg

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
Hazel Baird

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements
Brian Kinkley and Ben Luce

Our Time Machine
Ryan Wehner

Outstanding Debut

The Disappearance of My Mother
Directed by Beniamino Barrese

Jawline
Directed by Liza Mandelup

Scheme Birds
Directed by Ellen Fiske and Ellinor Hallin

Searching Eva
Directed by Pia Hellenthal

Swarm Season
Directed by Sarah Christman

Symphony of the Ursus Factory
Directed by Jasmina Wójcik

Outstanding Nonfiction Short

Crannog
Directed by Isa Roa

Fast Horse
Directed by Alex Lazarowich

Ghosts of Sugar Land
Directed by Bassam Tariq

Lowland Kids
Directed by Sandra Winther

Stay Close
Directed by Luther Clement and Shuhan Fan

Subject to Review
Directed by Theo Anthony

Audience Choice Prize

17 Blocks
Directed by Davy Rothbart

The Amazing Johnathan Documentary
Directed by Ben Berman

American Factory
Directed by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert

Apollo 11
Directed by Todd Douglas Miller

Ask Dr. Ruth
Directed by Ryan White

The Biggest LIttle Farm
Directed by John Chester

The Cave
Directed by Feras Fayyad

For Sama
Directed by Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts

Knock Down the House
Directed by Rachel Lears

Maiden
Directed by Alex Holmes

Spotlight

Always in Season
Directed by Jacqueline Olive

Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World
Directed by Hans Pool

Dark Suns
Directed by Julien Elie

Present.Perfect
Directed by Shengze Zhu

The Raft
Directed by Marcus Lindeen

The Unforgettables (Non-Competitive Honor)

Advocate
Lea Tsemel

The Amazing Johnathan Documentary
The Amazing Johnathan

Ask Dr. Ruth
Dr. Ruth Westheimer

The Cave
Dr. Amani Ballour

The Disappearance of My Mother
Benedetta Barzini

For Sama
Waad and Hamza al-Kataeb

Hail Satan?
Lucien Greaves

Honeyland
Hatidze Muratova

Knock Down the House
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Maiden
Tracy Edwards

Midnight Family
Juan Ochoa

Midnight Traveler
Fatima Hussaini and Hassan Fazili

Seahorse
Freddy

What You Gonna Do When the World’s On Fire?
Judy Hill

XY Chelsea
Chelsea Manning

2020 Shorts List Films

All on a Mardi Gras Day
Directed by Michal Pietrzyk

In the Absence
Directed by Seung Jun-Yi

Life Overtakes Me
Directed by John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson

St. Louis Superman
Directed by Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

Outstanding Broadcast Film

Apollo: Missions to the Moon
Directed by Tom Jennings | National Geographic

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
Directed by Erin Lee Carr | HBO

Breslin and Hamill: Deadline Artists
Directed by John Block, Jonathan Alter and Steve McCarthy | HBO

Homecoming
Directed by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter | Netflix

Leaving Neverland
Directed by Dan Reed | HBO

The Sentence
Directed by Rudy Valdez | HBO

Outstanding Broadcast Series

The Case Against Adnan Syed
Directed by Amy Berg | HBO

The Family
Directed by Jesse Moss | Netflix

Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle
Directed by Shan Nicholson and Richard Lopez | SundanceTV

Last Chance U: Season 4
Directed by Greg Whiteley | Netflix

Salt Fat Acid Heat
Directed by Caroline Suh | Netflix

Tricky Dick
Directed by Mary Robertson | CNN

Outstanding Broadcast Editing

Apollo: Mission to the Moon
David Tillman | National Geographic

Homecoming
Alexander Hammer, Andrew Morrow, Nia Imani and Julian Klincewicz | Netflix

Leaving Neverland
Jules Cornell | HBO

Tricky Dick
Benji Kast, David Mehlman, Diana DiCilio and Seth Skundrick | CNN

Outstanding Broadcast Cinematography

Homecoming
Mark Ritchie, Julian Klincewicz, Dikayl Rimmasch and Irie Calkins | Netflix

Into the Okavango
Neil Gelinas | National Geographic

Salt Fat Acid Heat
Luke McCoubrey | Netflix

Tigerland
Matt Porwoll and Ross Kauffman| Discovery

Heterodox

Atlantics
Directed by Mati Diop

Honey Boy
Directed by Alma Har’el

The Infiltrators
Directed by Alex Rivera and Cristina Ibarra

The Souvenir
Directed by Joanna Hogg

Vitalina Varela
Directed by Pedro Costa

Legacy Award

Koyaanisqatsi
Directed and Produced by Godfrey Reggio
Cinematography Ron Fricke
Editing Ron Fricke and Alton Walpole
Original Score Philip Glass

