Chris Brown Takes Three BET Soul Train Awards – 2019 Winners List

Chris Brown was the big winner of last night’s 2019 Soul Train Music Awards, as his song featuring Drake, “No Guidance,” took three awards, including Song of the Year, Best Dance and Best Collaborative performances.

Hosted by Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell (both of Martin) from Las Vegas, the awards show saw gospel singer Yolanda Adams receive the Lady of Soul Award, and producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis honored with the Legend Award.

The following is the list of nominees, with winners listed first and in bold:

Best New Artist

Summer Walker

Lucky Daye

Mahalia

Nicole Bus

Pink Sweat$

YK Osiris

Soul Train Certified Award

Trevor Jackson

Ciara

Daniel Caesar

Fantasia

india.arie

Kelly Rowland

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Kirk Franklin

Bebe Winans

Donald Lawrence

Erica Campbell

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Tori Kelly

Rhythm & Bars Award

Cardi B, “Money”

21 Savage feat J. Cole, “A Lot”

DaBaby, “Suge”

J. Cole, “Middle Child”

Meek Mill feat. Drake, “Going Bad”

Megan Thee Stallion feat. DaBaby, “Cash Sh*t”

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

H.E.R.

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Khalid

Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

Daniel Caesar

Tank

Album/Mixtape of the Year

Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

Shea Butter Baby, Ari Lennox

Indigo, Chris Brown

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.

Free Spirit, Khalid

Song of the Year

“No Guidance,” Chris Brown feat. Drake

“Before I Let Go,” Beyoncé

“Shot Clock,” Ella Mai

“Talk,” Khalid

“Juice,” Lizzo

“Girls Need Love (Remix),” Summer Walker feat. Drake

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Brown Skin Girl,” written by Beyoncé Knowles, Carlos St. John, Adio Marchant, Shawn Carter, Stacy Barthe, Anathi Mnyango, Michael Uzowuru, Ayodeji Balogun, Richard Isong (Beyoncé feat. Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter)

“Hard Place,” written by H.E.R., David Harris, Sam Ashworth & Ruby Amanfu (H.E.R.)

“Juice,” written by Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser, Sean Small, Eric Frederic & Melissa Jefferson (Lizzo)

“Make It Better,” written by Brandon Anderson, William Smokey Robinson, Alaina Chenevert, Miguel Atwood Ferguson, Daniel Manman Farid Nassar (Anderson .Paak feat. Smokey Robinson)

“No Guidance,” written by Christopher Brown, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Josha Lewis, Michee Lebrun, Nija Charles, Teddy Walton, Noah Shebib & Tyler Bryant (Chris Brown feat. Drake)

“Talk,” written by Howard Lawrence, Guy Lawrence & Khalid Robinson (Khalid)

Best Dance Performance

Chris Brown feat. Drake, “No Guidance”

Beyoncé, “Spirit”

Danileigh feat. Chris Brown, “Easy (Remix)”

Lizzo, “Juice”

Normani, “Motivation”

Teyana Taylor, “WTP”

Video of the Year

Lizzo, “Juice”

Alicia Key, “Raise A Man”

Beyoncé, “Spirit”

Childish Gambino, “Feels Like Summer”

Khalid, “Better”

Best Collaboration Performance

Chris Brown feat. Drake, “No Guidance”

Ari Lennox feat. J. Cole, “Shea Butter Baby”

Beyoncé feat. Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter, “Brown Skin Girl”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars, “Please Me”

PJ Morton & JOJO, “Say So”

Ty Dolla $ign feat. J. Cole, “Purple Emoji”