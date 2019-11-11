Chris Pratt Sci-Fi Paramount-Skydance Pic ‘The Tomorrow War’ Sets Christmas 2020 Release

Paramount and Skydance Media already had Dec. 25, 2020 reserved on the release schedule and it’s being designated to the Chris McKay-directed The Tomorrow War starring Chris Pratt.

Pic, scripted by Zach Dean, follows a man who is drafted to fight in a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past. Yvonnne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, J.K. Simmons and Mary Lynn Rajskub also star.

Christmas falls on a Friday next year, and also opening on that day is Universal’s period drama News of the World starring Tom Hanks, with two family animated pics facing off each other on the Wednesday prior: Warner Bros.’ Tom & Jerry and DreamWorks Animation/Universal’s The Croods 2. It’s a Star Wars-less holiday next season and it will be for a quite some time. This crop of Christmas pics come in the immediate wake of Warner Bros./Legendary’s Dune the weekend before as well as Paramount’s Coming to America 2, Sony’s Uncharted, and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story from Fox/Amblin.