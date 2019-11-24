Chris Pratt And Paul Rudd Search For The Endzone Instead Of The ‘Endgame’ In Trash-Talking Vid

There was some super-powered trash talk going on today, as Ant-Man versus Star-Lord (or, if you will, Paul Rudd versus Chris Pratt) faced off in the AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football league.
ESPN is hosting the league, which brings together a dozen superhero actors for charity. Through a $100,000 donation from director Joe Russo – who previously appeared as a special guest on ESPN’s Fantasy Football Now and the Fantasy Focus podcast – and his production company, AGBO, each team owner will play to raise awareness and money for charity.
The 14-team league is on ESPN.com and viewable to the public.
The league includes Russo, Rudd, Pratt, and ESPN senior fantasy analyst Matthew Berry (who will be playing for The V Foundation for Cancer Research).
The league also includes:
- Robert Downey, Jr. (Iron Man)
- Chris Evans (Captain America)
- Karen Gillan (Nebula)
- Chris Hemsworth (Thor)
- Tom Holland (Spider-Man)
- Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger)
- Anthony Mackie (Falcon)
- Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlett Witch)
- Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool)
- Miles Teller (Mr. Fantastic)
Russo Brothers Joe and Anthony (directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame), announced the league and revealed the draft order on their Instagram (@therussobrothers) and Twitter (@Russo_Brothers) accounts.
Watch the video for a bit of super-hero smack.
