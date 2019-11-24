Click to Skip Ad
Chris Pratt And Paul Rudd Search For The Endzone Instead Of The ‘Endgame’ In Trash-Talking Vid

There was some super-powered trash talk going on today, as Ant-Man versus Star-Lord (or, if you will, Paul Rudd versus Chris Pratt) faced off in the AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football league.

ESPN is hosting the league, which brings together a dozen superhero actors for charity. Through a $100,000 donation from director Joe Russo – who previously appeared as a special guest on ESPN’s Fantasy Football Now and the Fantasy Focus podcast – and his production company, AGBO, each team owner will play to raise awareness and money for charity.

The 14-team league is on ESPN.com and viewable to the public.

The league includes Russo, Rudd, Pratt, and ESPN senior fantasy analyst Matthew Berry (who will be playing for The V Foundation for Cancer Research).

The league also includes:

  • Robert Downey, Jr. (Iron Man)
  • Chris Evans (Captain America)
  • Karen Gillan (Nebula)
  • Chris Hemsworth (Thor)
  • Tom Holland (Spider-Man)
  • Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger)
  • Anthony Mackie (Falcon)
  • Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlett Witch)
  • Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool)
  • Miles Teller (Mr. Fantastic)

Russo Brothers Joe and Anthony (directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame), announced the league and revealed the draft order on their Instagram (@therussobrothers) and Twitter (@Russo_Brothers) accounts.

Watch the video for a bit of super-hero smack.

