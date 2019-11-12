‘Chasing The Cure’ To Get U.S. Chamber Of Commerce Honor

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation will bestow a Solve Together: A Special Recognition for World Changing Ideas award on WarnerMedia for Chasing the Cure, the TNT/TBS series and 24/7 digital platform that helps people suffering from undiagnosed, misdiagnosed or uncured medical mysteries in real time.

The honor, given to businesses for the positive impact they make in communities around the world, will be presented Thursday during the foundation’s 20th Annual Citizens Awards in Washington, D.C. Chasing the Cure anchor/executive producer Ann Curry, showrunner/executive producer Kim Bondy and executive producer Eric Ortner will accept the award on behalf of WarnerMedia along with Jenny Ramirez, VP Unscripted Programming at TBS, TNT and TruTV.

Season 1 of the 10-episode series, from Lionsgate Television, B-17 Entertainment, and Motiv8 Media, premiered in August. It uses crowdsourcing to help spotlighted patients battling puzzling ailments as they meet with a panel of top doctors who work to help solve their cases live. The digital platform allowed viewers to be able to interact with the show across social media pages, a Facebook group and a dedicated website where users can submit cases.

“Businesses play a powerful role in enabling change through innovation, collaboration and purpose-driven leadership,” said Marc DeCourcey, SVP for the foundation. “I commend WarnerMedia and Chasing the Cure for driving this world changing idea, and harnessing the collective power of individuals and communities to overcome obstacles and transform lives.”