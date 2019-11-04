‘Charmed’: Eric Balfour To Recur On The CW Series

EXCLUSIVE: Haven alum Eric Balfour is set for a recurring role on the second season of The CW’s Charmed.

In the new version of Charmed, after the tragic death of their mother, three sisters (played by Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock) in a college town are stunned to discover they are witches. Soon this powerful threesome must stand together to fight the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.

Balfour will play Julian, a tech guru turned social activist, he is a handsome, brilliant man with an unexpected boldness who forms a bond with one of the sisters.

Based on the original series, Charmed is from CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content. Liz Kruger (Salvation), Craig Shapiro (Salvation), Jeffrey Lieber (NCIS: New Orleans), Jessica O’Toole (Jane The Virgin), Amy Rardin (Jane The Virgin), Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane The Virgin), Ben Silverman (The Office), Brad Silberling (Jane The Virgin) and Howard Owens (You vs. Wild) executive produce.

Balfour starred as Duke Crocker on Syfy’s Haven and recently guest-starred on Chicago P.D. and Ray Donovan. He’s repped by Innovative Artists and Luber Roklin Entertainment.