Costume Designers Guild Honors Set For Adam McKay, Charlize Theron, Mary Ellen Fields

The Costume Designers Guild said Wednesday that Charlize Theron will be honored with the Spotlight Award, Adam McKay the Distinguished Collaborator Award and former owner of Bill Hargate Costumes Mary Ellen Fields the Distinguished Service Award at this year’s Costume Designers Guild Awards.

The trio will be feted January 28 at a gala ceremony at the Beverly Hilton celebrating the year’s best in film, TV, and short form costume design. They join Michael Kaplan, who will receive the guild’s Career Achievement Award.

Michelle Foley

The Spotlight Award honors an actor whose talent and career personify an enduring commitment to excellence, including a special awareness of the role and importance of costume design, the guild said. The Distinguished Collaborator Award honors individuals who demonstrate unwavering support of costume design and creative partnerships with costume designers. The Distinguished Service Award honors individuals whose specialties and talents contribute to the craft and art of costume design.

“Charlize Theron is a costume designer’s dream, bringing integrity and style to every character she embodies, including her roles in Long Shot and Bombshell this year,” said Salvador Perez, president of the Costume Designers Guild, on Wednesday. “Adam McKay is a visionary and one of the best storytellers of our time regardless of cast, genre, or platform, and the diversity of his body of work is astounding. Mary Ellen Fields is a much-loved member of the costume design community and is known for having magic fingers. So many of the pieces she has built over the years—from gowns to superhero costumes—are unspeakably beautiful. We are thrilled to honor these icons for their respect of and contributions to the art of costume design.”

Nominees for the 22nd CDG Awards nominees will be announced December 10.