Channing Tatum To Star In ‘Soundtrack Of Silence’

Channing Tatum has been set to star and produce Soundtrack of Silence, a project at Paramount that will reteam the actor with the screenwriter and producers of his 2010 movie Dear John. A search for a director is on, Deadline has confirmed.

Jamie Linden’s screenplay, based on a true story uncovered by Bay Area public broadcaster KQED, centers on a college student who learns he is going deaf and memorizes his favorite songs to help capture the most important memories of his life — including falling in love.

Tatum will star and produced with his Free Association partners Reid Carolin and Peter Keirnan, along with Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner and John Fischer of Temple Hill. The latter company produced the Nicholas Sparks adaptation Dear John which starred Tatum and Amanda Seyfried and was directed by Lasse Halstrom.

