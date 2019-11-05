EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a hot one. Channing Tatum is set to make his directing debut on Dog, a road-trip comedy tracking a former Army Ranger and his dog that he will star in and co-helm with regular collaborator Reid Carolin.

We hear the project is coming together quickly on the eve of the American Film Market and that FilmNation and CAA will be pacting for sales.

Tatum will play Army Ranger Briggs who, alongside his companion Lulu, a Belgian Malinois, haul ass down the Pacific Coast in time to catch their best friend’s – and handler’s – funeral.

One of them has a week to live, the other lives like every day is his last. Together, they’ll drive each other insane, break a small handful of laws, narrowly evade death at the hands of some overly aggressive pot farmers, confront the possibility that pet psychics are real, teach each other how to love again, and give each other a chance for new life.

Principal photography is slated for spring-summer 2020.

Tatum and Carolin co-wrote the script with Brett Rodriguez. Thee pair are producing with their Free Association partner Peter Kiernan, alongside Gregory Jacobs.

FilmNation is handling international sales at AFM with CAA repping domestic. The two companies will also co-rep China in a similar pact to previous pics Simon Kinberg’s 355 and George Miller’s Three Thousand Years Of Longing.

Dog is reuniting many of the talents behind the Magic Mike movies: Carolin wrote the original movie and produced with Tatum, while Gregory Jacobs directed the sequel Magic Mike XXL.

Project is certainly one of the hottest to come together on the eve of this year’s AFM. Will it turn out to be a buyer’s best friend?