EXCLUSIVE: Following a buzzed-about presentation at AFM last week, Dog, the road movie starring Channing Tatum and a Belgian Malinois, has sold around the world for FilmNation.

Deals at the market were inked for: Germany (Leonine); Italy (Notorious); Spain and Latin America (Sun Distribution Group); France (Amazon); UK (Entertainment); CIS (MGN Poland); Ex-Yugoslavia (Monolith); Eastern Europe excl. Poland and ex-Yugo (Prorom); Benelux (WW); Iceland (Sam Films); Israel (LEV Cinemas); Middle East and Turkey (Empire International); Portugal (Cinemundo); Scandinavia (Nordisk); Switzerland (Ascot Elite); Philippines (Pioneer); Singapore (Shaw Renters); Taiwan (Catchplay); Vietnam (Blue Lantern); Australia/New Zealand (Roadshow Distribution); and South Africa (Empire Entertainment).

FilmNation and CAA Media Finance are co-repping domestic (and China) and we understand that there has been strong interest from U.S. buyers.

We revealed on the eve of AFM that Tatum was set to make his directing debut on the pic alongside regular partner Reid Carolin, and the pair are also producing with their Free Association partner Peter Kiernan, alongside Gregory Jacobs.

Tatum and Carolin will pen the screenplay with Brett Rodriguez. The story will follow two former Army Rangers, Briggs (Tatum) and Lulu, a Belgian Malinois, as they travel down the Pacific Coast in time to catch their best friend’s – and handler’s – funeral. One of them has a week to live, the other lives like every day is his last.

Principal photography is slated for spring-summer 2020.

For German buyer Leonine, the acquisition marks its third major AFM acquisition after Gerard Butler pic The Plane and Neill Blomkamp’s Inferno, cementing its status as one of the biggest new buyers in the international market right now.