Channel 4 Pulls Forward ‘Rick & Morty’ UK Premiere After Complaints From Fans

Channel 4 has pulled forward the UK premiere of season four of Rick And Morty after fans voiced their displeasure at the original broadcast plans.

Channel 4 had planned to show Adult Swim’s animated series from January next year, but will now begin broadcasting the program from November 20 at 10PM on youth channel E4.

Director of programs Ian Katz tweeted: “You told us you were none too happy about having to wait till January to see Series 4 on Channel 4. We heard you! So we’re bringing forward its UK premiere.”

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, the Emmy-winning animated comedy follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his timid grandson on dangerous adventures across the universe. Season four launched on Adult Swim in the U.S. on Sunday night.