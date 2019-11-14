Celebrity Chefs Carla Hall, Niklas Ekstedt & Heston Blumenthal Cook Up Judgement In Netflix & C4 Food Format ‘Crazy Delicious’

Celebrity chefs Carla Hall, Niklas Ekstedt and Heston Blumenthal are to star in Netflix and Channel 4 cooking competition series Crazy Delicious.

The trio are to become ‘Food Gods’ in the series, which will be hosted by British comedian and foodie Jayde Adams, who starred in Amazon’s Good Omens.

Blumenthal, who runs The Fat Duck, Top Chef star Carla Hall and Niklas Ekstedt, the Swedish chef who has cooked at el bulli in Spain, will judge as three cooks will battle it out to create the best feast. The set will be entirely edible and will contain edible blossom, chocolate soil, and a drinkable babbling brook.

Produced by All3Media’s Optomen, the series will air on Channel 4 in the UK and Netflix around the world in 2020.

Blumenthal said, “In Crazy Delicious we’re asking for dishes that not only taste great but are also visually spectacular, emotionally powerful and nostalgic so it’s incredibly tough! They say fortune favours the brave and to be truly creative requires bravery and a willingness to fail big time. The cooks in Crazy Delicious were certainly fearless. I’ve spent my career trying to perfect these kinds of dishes and I know from experience that creativity and perfection do not always sit comfortably together. I was amazed at how ambitious some of the cooks were. During the judging process, Carla, Niklas and I got to try some spectacular looking dishes that provoked different emotions and memories for each of us, which made making a final decision even more difficult at times.”

Hall added, “Being a part of Crazy Delicious has been such a joy, especially working with Heston and Niklas. We have been given some truly delicious dishes to try and, at times, we’ve had our minds blown. I think the viewers are going to be really impressed by the crazy twists on those meals we’re all so used to making on a daily basis.”