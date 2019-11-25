Former CBS Studios Exec Claims Racial, Age Bias In Lawsuit; “Without Merit,” Company Says

CBS Studios said that a discrimination lawsuit filed by a former top reality executive is “without merit,” and claims that the executive, Ghen Maynard, was not terminated but that his contract was not renewed.

Maynard, who developed such hits as Survivor and The Amazing Race, filed a lawsuit against the network on Monday, claiming age and race discrimination. He also claimed that the network conducted a biased investigation into “a false and ludicrous allegation that he mistreated a female coworker on the writing team.” The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and names CBS Studios and parent CBS Corp. as defendant.

Maynard returned to CBS in 2016 to launch a new unscripted department at a production arm of the company, CBS TV Studios.

Among his projects was BH90210, a revival of Beverly Hills 90210, and a deal to bring Tiffany Haddish in to host a revival of Kids Say The Darndest Things. He also sold a crime reality series, Whistleblower.

In the lawsuit, Maynard describes the successes he had in his post but getting the cold shoulder from his boss, David Stapf, the president of CBS Studios, as well as two top executives at CBS Entertainment, Kelly Kahl and Thom Sherman.

The lawsuit says that “when Mr. Maynard took Kids Say the Darndest Things with Tiffany Haddish to market, he generated a bidding war between the three other broadcast networks (ABC, Fox, and NBC), yet still received no response from CBS, who had heard the pitch first, directly from Mr. Maynard and the production team, until he finally reached the most junior executive in the room, who said they had not yet even discussed the pitch. It was only after hearing about the other offers that CBS made an offer, via Mr. Stapf, for a one-time special, but still never calling Mr. Maynard directly as would be customary.”

His lawsuit points out that CBS’s top circle “includes no women and no representation of minorities.” At meetings, the lawsuit states, Maynard was the “only minority leader with any real authority ‘at the table.'” His litigation points out that another minority executive, Angelica McDaniel, the executive vice president of daytime programs at CBS Entertainment, was terminated in September in a restructuring and replaced by Amy Reisenbach, who is white.

Maynard’s lawsuit claims that the network mistreated him “for some time,” but most especially after the departure of Les Moonves, who had been one of Maynard’s supporters. Moonves resigned last year in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct.

“Since Mr. Moonves’ departure, CBS has become a radically different place,” the lawsuit states. “Despite blaming all of its problems on Mr. Moonves and claiming that it has taken steps to improve race and gender issues at the Company, today’s CBS ‘leaders,’ those making the key decisions on such issues, are all white males, whose decisions belie CBS’ self-serving rhetoric.”

In response to the lawsuit (read it here), a CBS spokesperson said, “Mr. Maynard’s contract was not renewed due to the elimination of the Studio’s alternative programming department. The claims in this suit are completely without merit, and we will defend against it vigorously.”

Maynard’s return to CBS in 2016 was his third stint at the network. He also was an executive at NBC, where he developed shows like Heroes and My Name Is Earl.

His attorney, Harmeet K. Dhillon, said in a statement that her client had hoped not to have to file this lawsuit,” but “CBS’ refusal to accept responsibility for its toxic culture and its attempts to silence him have forced him to pursue his claims in court. We trust that this lawsuit will be resolved in Mr. Maynard’s favor, and that CBS will take meaningful steps to remedy its management failures in promoting, retaining, recognizing, and treating its top talent of all backgrounds, with respect and fairness.”