‘Game On!’: Keegan-Michael Key, Venus Williams & Rob Gronkowski Join CBS Remake Of James Corden’s BAFTA-Winning ‘A League Of Their Own’

CBS has tapped Friends From College actor Keegan-Michael Key to the host the remake of James Corden’s BAFTA-winning Sky game show A League Of Their Own.

In Game On!, Key will sit in the seat Corden occupies on the UK version of the format, presiding over two teams navigating rounds of sporting questions and physical challenges, such as sumo wrestling.

The teams will be led by tennis superstar Venus Williams and Rob Gronkowski, who has won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

They will be joined by regulars Bobby Lee (Mad TV), an actor and comedian, and Ian Karmel, an Emmy Award-winning writer on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Game On! will be produced by Corden’s production company Fulwell 73, CPL Productions — which created the UK series — and CBS’s Eye Productions.

Ben Winston, James Corden and Emma Conway are executive producers for Fulwell, while David Taylor, Murray Boland and Danielle Lux executive produce for CPL. Gronkowski, Elle Key, Keegan-Michael Key, Henry Penzi and Williams also serve as executive producers.

Winston said: “We couldn’t have found a better host and partner in Keegan, and I can’t wait to see Gronk and Venus as we’ve never seen them before, going head to head in some epic yet ridiculous battles.”

A League Of Their Own launched in the UK in 2010, running for 14 series and inspiring spin-off shows such as A League Of Their Own US Road Trip. The series has won two BAFTAs, including Comedy Entertainment Programme at this year’s ceremony.