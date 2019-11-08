CBS Will Pre-Empt Programming For Donald Trump Impeachment Hearing Coverage

CBS is the first U.S. broadcast network to announce its plans to pre-empt regular daytime programming for coverage of next week’s first public hearings in the impeachment inquiry. All of the broadcast networks are expected to join cable news channels and news streaming services to cover the hearings, which will start Wednesday with the testimony of Bill Taylor, the top diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, deputy assistant secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the State Department.

Shutterstock

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell will lead coverage of the hearing and another one scheduled for November 15, with testimony from Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. CBS Evening News also will originate from Washington on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week. The newscast is expected to move to Washington permanently by the end of the year.

CBS also said that it will provide coverage on CBSN, its streaming service, along with coverage on CBS News Radio and CBS Newspath. CBS This Morning also will feature interviews and analysis, with co-hosts Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil joined by 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson with historical perspective.

Others contributing to the network coverage include Face the Nation moderator and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes, political correspondent Ed O’Keefe and White House correspondent Paula Reid. Contributors Jonathan Turley and Kim Wehle will provide analysis.

