CBS Interactive Sets CEO Baton Pass From Jim Lanzone To Marc DeBevoise

Jim Lanzone, who has led CBS Interactive since 2011, will step down at the end of 2019, with longtime lieutenant Mark DeBevoise succeeding him in the top job.

Lanzone will become an executive-in-residence at Benchmark Capital.

The management shuffle comes about a month before Viacom and CBS complete their long-awaited merger.

In his new role, DeBevoise will oversee more than its 25 consumer-facing web and mobile properties and its leading direct-to-consumer OTT subscription video on demand and live streaming services. Previously, he served as President and COO of CBS Interactive and has also held other executive roles at CBS, including EVP and GM of CBS Digital Media and SVP and GM of CBS Entertainment Digital.

“Jim has led CBS Interactive through a tremendous growth period, both as an operator and as someone who had the foresight to place CBS on the cutting edge of the digital media landscape. CBS All Access and our other streaming services have proven to be game-changing opportunities for the company,” said Joe Ianniello, President and Acting CEO of CBS. “Jim and Marc’s partnership has been instrumental in our digital transformation, and I’m pleased we will have a natural transition with Marc leading CBS Interactive going forward.”

“It’s been an honor to lead the CBS Interactive team for nearly nine years, and I’m thrilled that Marc will seamlessly continue the great work we’ve done together,” said Jim Lanzone. “Marc was one of the first executives I hired back in 2011, and he has been central to our digital transformation of CBS ever since. We’ve been planning this transition together since early in the year, and I know our team is in great hands going forward.”

Since joining CBS Interactive, Lanzone has led the division to record financial and audience growth, as well as the development, launch and growth of streaming services like the subscription-based CBS All Access and free, ad-supported CBSN, CBS Sports HQ and ET Live. CBS Interactive is now the seventh-largest U.S. internet property, according to comScore, reaching 190 million monthly unique users, up from 70 million in 2011.

“Jim’s vision charted the path for CBS Interactive to become the leading, multiplatform premium content provider we are today,” DeBevoise said. “We’ve built an incredibly valuable and high-growth digital media portfolio by developing new audiences, platforms, services and original content. We have a world-class team to carry us into the future, and I’m excited to take on this role and continue to build on our vision.”