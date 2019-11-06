Dramas From Writers Jennifer Johnson & Michael Rauch In Works At CBS With Glenn Geller Producing

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has put in development dramas Near Death, from writer Chase creator Jennifer Johnson, and St. Bernie’s, from Instinct creator Michael Rauch. Both hail from producer Glenn Geller and CBS Television Studios.

Written by Johnson, in Near Death, following a horrible accident, a young woman’s near-death experience leads to inexplicable visions that prove surprisingly useful in helping her detective father solve crimes, and may also reveal dark secrets that threaten to permanently fracture their family.

Johnson executive produces with Geller and DeVon Franklin (Breakthrough).

Written by Rauch, St. Bernies revolves around an idealistic but immature doctor, who, when a small town’s hospital is forced to close, leads a determined group of locals who co-opt a diner-turned-veterinarian clinic into a medical practice to deliver much-needed care to their community.

Rauch, who has been under an overall deal at CBS TV Studios, and Geller executive produce.

Near Death and St. Bernie’s stem from the producing deal Geller had at CBS TV Studios since exiting his post as President of CBS Entertainment in May 2017. He recently moved to Sony Pictures TV to become President of the production company launched by Homeland co-creators/executive producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa, which is based there.

For the past two seasons, Rauch served as executive producer and shjowrunner on the CBS/CBS TV Studios drama Instinct starring Alan Cumming. He has written four consecutive pilots that have gone to series, Beautiful People, Life Is Wild, Love Monkey and Instinct. Additionally, Rauch served as executive producer/co-showrunner on Royal Pains alongside co-creator Andrew Lenchewski for the USA series’ entire eight-season run.

Lost alumna Johnson recently served as co-executive producer on Designated Survivor.

Geller, along with Dan Jinks, who had deals at CBS TV Studios, is a producer on Marley, a musical feature at Disney, written and to be directed by Bill Condon, which is a take on A Christmas Carol. At Netflix, Geller is producing with Lydia Tenaglia and her Zero Point Zero Prods. Pandemic, a six-part docu series from Ryan McGarry, the filmmaker of the Code Black documentary the CBS medical drama series was based on, Josh Altman, and Pulitzer Prize New York Times journalist Sheri Fink.