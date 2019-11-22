CBS Buys Siblings Comedy ‘Who Gets Dad?’ From Liz Cackowski & Party Over Here

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has put in development Who Gets Dad? a multi-camera siblings comedy from former The Last Man On Earth writer-producer Liz Cackowski, Lonely Island’s production shingle Party Over Here and CBS Television Studios.

Written by Cackowski, Who Gets Dad? revolves around adult siblings who reconnect when they are forced to share custody of their aging father.

Cackowski executive produces with Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone and Becky Sloviter for Party Over Here. CBS Television Studios is the studio.

Cackowski, who came out of Second City, is a writer and actress. She spent four years as a writer on Saturday Night Live and worked on the first three seasons of The Last Man On Earth, most recently as co-producer. She most recently co-wrote and co-produced Netflix feature Wine Country. She previously was an Executive Story Editor on NBC’s Community and also co-created and starred in The Jeanne Tate Show. As an actress, Cackowski most recently recurred as Joyce on ABC/20th TV’s Speechless.

Party Over Here produces Hulu/Awesomeness’ comedy PEN15, which is heading into its second season on Hulu. The company also is in production on the second season of its critically acclaimed sketch show for Netflix, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. The company is a co-producer on Kris Rey’s (Unexpected) upcoming comedy feature I Used To Go Here and is in post-production on Palm Springs starring Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, and JK Simmons. Party Over Here also produced comedy Alone Together, which aired for two seasons on Freeform.