CBS Buys Entrepreneur Comedy From Adrieene Rose White, Aliee Chan, Christopher Case, Cedric The Entertainer & Avalon Entertainment

CBS has put in development a multi-camera comedy from Quirky Female Protagonist‘s Adrieene Rose White and Aliee Chan, Sin City Saints co-creator Chris Case, Cedric the Entertainer and his A Bird And a Bear Productions, Avalon Entertainment (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver) and CBS Television Studios.

Written by White, Chan and Case, the Untitled White/Chan/Case Project revolves around two young women who hatch an outrageous plan to raise capital for their new sports app after repeatedly being turned down by investors.

White, Chan and Case executive produce with Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhone for A Bird and A Bear Productions and Avalon Entertainment’s Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, David Martin, Jakob Markovits and Aaron Brown. CBS Television Studios produces in association with A Bird and A Bear Productions.

White created, executive produced and starred in the six-episode parody web series Quirky Female Protagonist, in which Chan also executive produced and co-starred.

This is Case’s second broadcast sale this development cycle. He also is co-writing and executive producing Sanchez, Ohio, a multi-camera hydrid comedy with Isaac Gonzalez at Fox. Case previously co-created comedy series Sin City Saints, starring Malin Akerman, Andrew Santino and Keith Powers, which aired for one season on Yahoo Screen. Case also was an executive producer on FX comedy Legit and consulting producer on ABC’s Malibu Country.

Cedric the Entertainer stars in and executive produces sitcom The Neighborhood, which is currently airing its second season on CBS.