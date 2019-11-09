CBS Buys ‘Call Me Florence’ Comedy From Corey Nickerson

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has put in development Call Me Florence, a single-camera comedy from writer Corey Nickerson (black-ish) and CBS Television Studios, where Nickerson is under an overall deal.

Written and executive produced by Nickerson, in Call Me Florence, a Hollywood actress fighting to stay relevant is forced to take in her two grandkids just as she experiences a comeback.

CBS Television Studios is the studio.



Call Me Florence is Nickerson’s first network sale under her new overall deal at CBS TV Studios, where she moved this past summer from her previous home at ABC Studios.

Nickerson most recently served as an executive producer for the Emmy-nominated and Peabody-award-winning ABC/ABC Studios comedy series black-ish.

Nickerson previously served as a co-executive producer on Don’t Trust the B—. Her credits also include Scrubs and My Boys. Nickerson’s first scripted series staff writing job was on Fox’s The Bernie Mac Show.