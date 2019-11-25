Click to Skip Ad
CBS All Access Begins To Roll-Out Kids’ Content & Sets Premiere Plans For Nickelodeon Shows

CBS All Access Kids Programming
CBS

CBS has today begun to roll-out a raft of kids’ content on its digital streaming service CBS All Access.

This comes after the company revealed in August that it had licensed series including new seasons of DHX Media’s Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs, produced with Sony Pictures Animation, and Boat Rocker’s new Danger Mouse, produced with BBC Children’s Productions.

Other titles include the original Danger Mouse series from Boat Rocker Studios and titles from DHX Media such as the classic Inspector Gadget, The Adventures of Paddington Bear, Madeline and Heathcliff.

Elsewhere, Bob the Builder, Sonic the Hedgehog, Adventures of Super Mario Bros., Archie’s Weird Mysteries, Polly Pocket, Where in the World is Carmen San Diego? and Strawberry Shortcake Berry Bitty Adventures will also be available.

Separately, it will start rolling out select titles from its library of Nickelodeon programming from January.

The kids’ shows will be available commercial-free and at launch parental pin controls will be available across a number of different platforms.

“Bringing children’s programming to CBS All Access is a significant step toward providing even more value for our subscribers and now for their children as well,” said Marc DeBevoise, President and COO, CBS Interactive. “We’re bringing to market a fantastic roster of exclusive originals along with a library of marquee series for families, and we look forward to continuing to expand our children’s programming offering, especially with the future addition of incredible programming from Nickelodeon.”

