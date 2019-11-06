Catherine Deneuve Hospitalized Following “Very Limited” Ischemic Stroke

Legendary French actress Catherine Deneuve has been hospitalized in Paris following “a very limited and therefore reversible ischemic stroke,” according to a statement from her family that was circulated to local media. Deneuve has been filming Emmanuelle Bercot’s feature drama De Son Vivant since October and is believed to have been on set yesterday before falling ill last night and being admitted to an unspecified hospital.

The multi-award winning 76-year-old icon has “no motor function deficit, and must of course take some time off,” her agent Claire Blondel said.

Deneuve, an Oscar nominee for 1992’s Indochine, has maintained a packed schedule with two films already released this year including André Téchiné’s Berlin Festival entry Farewell To The Night and Cédric Kahn’s Fête De Famille. Coming up on Christmas Day in France is Hirokazu Kore-Eda’s The Truth, which opened the Venice Film Festival in August with Deneuve in attendance alongside co-stars Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawke. Adventure comedy Terrible Jungle is currently in post and expected in 2020.

The production status of De Son Vivant is not yet clear. Deadline has reached out to reps.