‘Catchphrase’ Producer STV Productions Preps UK Remake Of French Entertainment Format ‘The Secret Song’

Catchphrase and Sex Tape producer STV Productions is developing a UK adaptation of French entertainment format The Secret Song.

The company, which is the production arm of the Scottish broadcaster, has optioned the format from Vivendi Entertainment.

The series, which was originally created by DMLSTV, airs on TF1 in France. In each show, singers, actors, TV hosts, athletes and comedians have to sit in a chair in the middle of the stage, in the dark, having absolutely no clue about what’s going to happen. But then, the music starts playing, the lights go up, and they are surprised to hear the first notes of a song that means a lot to them.

Separately, ITV Studios Germany has also optioned the format, which has been snapped up in ten countries including Finland.

STV produces series including ITV entertainment format Safeword, which has been remade for VH1 in the U.S., gameshow Babushka and a UK version of Israeli format Sex Tape for Channel 4. It has long-running formats such as Antiques Road Trip and produces dramas such as Kelly Macdonald-fronted The Victim and Elizabeth is Missing, an adaptation of Emma Healey’s novel for the BBC.

David Mortimer, Managing Director at STV Productions said, “We’re so excited to be partnering with Matthieu and the Vivendi team on The Secret Song. With its mix of jaw dropping musical performances and highly emotional storytelling, this show has the potential to be a huge hit in the UK. At STV Productions we’re always on the lookout for the next big entertainment event and I’m convinced British audiences are going to love The Secret Song. Bring on the surprises.”

Matthieu Porte, EVP International and Development at Vivendi Entertainment, added, “The Secret Song is such a powerful and emotional shiny floor that we are collaborating with the best producers in this genre in each country.”