‘Castle’ Alum Molly C. Quinn To Topline Religious Drama ‘Agnes’ From QWGmire

EXCLUSIVE: Molly C. Quinn, known for her role as Alexis Castle throughout the entire run of ABC’s Castle, will star in Agnes, the second film project from her newly formed QWGmire shingle. Quinn will serve as an executive producer with QWGmire partners Elan Gale, a former executive producer of The Bachelor, and angel investor and technology executive Matthew Welty.

Mickey Reece (Climate of the Hunter) wrote the horror feature and will direct. The story is about rumors of demonic possession at a religious convent which prompt a church investigation into the strange goings-on among its nuns. A disaffected priest and his neophyte are confronted with temptation, bloodshed and a crisis of faith.

Jake Horowitz co-stars opposite Quinn. Casting is underway, with an aim to go before cameras in January in Oklahoma. QWGmire is co-producing with Divide/Conquer.

QWGmire launched earlier this year with its first feature, Marzipan, an indie drama written and directed by Adam Christian Clark. Starring Tamara Taylor and Reece Noi, the pic centers on an alcoholic intelligence officer (Taylor) who is given the chance for one last mission: seducing an asset (Noi) connected to the Saudi Royal Family.

“QWGmire is dedicated to nurturing unique stories and helping them find their way to an audience hungry for something new, exciting and different. With a focus on genre films, QWGmire is excited to forge and foster relationships with emerging talent and established artists who want to explore new ideas,” said Gale, Quinn and Welty

Quinn, who recently guest-starred on ABC’s The Fix and NBC’s The InBetween, is repped by Paradigm and John Carrabino Management.