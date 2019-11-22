Casey Brickner Joins Freeform To Oversee Creative Campaigns & Branding

Veteran exec Casey Brickner has joined Freeform as VP Creative, Branding and Design. She will spearhead the cable net’s creative campaigns, including overseeing on-air and off-air creative and design, as well as manage the network’s brand identity.

Brickner also will work with the Freeform’s social media team on the development and execution of creative content for social media campaigns.

“I have worked with Casey many times over the years as a client and always admired her creative instincts and artistic vision she has for everything she does,” said Tricia Melton, Freeform’s SVP Marketing, Creative and Branding, to whom Brickner will report. “We are so excited to have her join the creative and branding team at Freeform, where she will continue to bring her unparalleled sense of style to our brand.”

Brickner joins the network from Trailer Park, where she served as VP-Creative Director, Television and New Media. There she led the creative charge for the agency’s top entertainment clients. She also served as VP Creative at the branded content agency B2+ and held creative positions at UPN, Tribune and Warner Bros, working on the launches of America’s Next Top Model and Veronica Mars.

