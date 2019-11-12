Jerry O’Connell Comedy ‘Carter’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date On WGN America – Watch The Trailer

UPDATED, 2:05 PM: WGN America has set the Season 2 premiere of its Jerry O’Connell-led comedy Carter for 10 p.m. Wednesday January 20, and released a new trailer. Watch it above, and read details of the show and its sophomore season below.

PREVIOUSLY, January 23: WGN America, Sony Pictures Television’s networks, and Canada’s CTV announced the news tody that the procedural comedy Carter starring Jerry O’Connell has been renewed for a second season with Andy Berman (Psych, Rosewood) joining as showrunner and Executive Producer.

WGN America

The series also stars Sydney Poitier Heartsong (Chicago P.D.) and Kristian Bruun (Orphan Black) and will return to North Bay, Ontario to commence production this spring. Series creator Garry Campbell (Kids in The Hall, MADtv) returns as an executive producer and writer on the series.

“Carter and Jerry O’Connell are beloved by viewers and critics alike,” said Gavin Harvey, President of WGN America. “This show is the perfect mix of procedural drama and witty comedy, and we look forward to seeing how its story further unfolds.”

Carter revolves around Harley Carter (O’Connell), the star of a hit detective TV show, who decides he needs a break from Hollywood and returns to his northern hometown where he quickly discovers that his years of playing a fictional detective come in handy when he finds himself immersed in real-life mysteries. In season two, Carter plants roots as a celebrity PI and doubles down on his fame in a world where life continues to imitate TV. But Carter will discover that the toughest cases to solve are personal ones when he finds himself embroiled in a love triangle with his best friend and her new boss, where the stakes are winner takes all.

The series was commissioned by Sony Pictures Television (SPT) for AXN in Spain, Latin America, Brazil, Japan, Central Europe and Russia; and by CTV in Canada. The series is distributed by SPT worldwide, excluding Canada. Carter is produced by Amaze Film + Television, executive produced by the company’s Teza Lawrence and Michael Souther (Call Me Fitz, Saint Ralph) as well as Campbell, Berman and series star O’Connell.