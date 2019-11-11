El Chapo’s Wife To Debut On VH1’s ‘Cartel Crew’ Next Week

VH1 confirmed Monday that Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of convicted drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, will make the first of several appearances on the network’s docuseries Cartel Crew on November 18.

The series, now in its second season, goes inside the lives of descendants of the cartel life as they navigate adulthood and the effects the legacy has had on their upbringing. Michael Blanco, youngest son of “Cocaine Godmother” Griselda Blanco, stars on the show.

The network said Aispuro “opens up about her life after El Chapo and her upcoming business venture” — likely an El Chapo-inspired clothing line she announced earlier this year. Her first appearance on Cartel Crew was teased in a clip released today (see below).

El Chapo, the leader of the murderous (and still active) Sinaloa cartel, is serving a life sentence after his conviction in July on charges of drug trafficking, firearms and money laundering. He had twice escaped from prisons in Mexico before being extradited to the U.S.

New York police and others were on high alert outside and around the Brooklyn courthouse when El Chapo was convicted; authorities held an active-shooter drill the previous day to prepare for the verdict.

Last month, Mexican government forces captured El Chapo’s son Ovidio Guzmán López, resulting in cartel forces pouring into and laying siege to the capital of Sinaloa state, Culiacán, where Guzmán López was apprehended. Eventually, the government was forced to release him fearing for the safety of the city’s residents.