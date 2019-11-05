‘Carol’s Second Act’: Cedric Yarbrough Upped To Series Regular On CBS Comedy

Pictured L to R: Patricia Heaton as Carol Kenney and Cedric Yarbrough as Nurse Dennis.

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Nurse Dennis on CBS’ comedy Carol’s Second Act. Cedric Yarbrough, who has recurred as the character since the series’ launch, has been promoted to series regular.

Yarbrough’s Nurse Dennis is a hospital veteran who runs the town, and has little patience for nonsense from interns. Though he’s described as generally dry, he does have a mischievous side and isn’t above holding a grudge.





Cedric Yarbrough Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Carol’s Second Act, starring Patricia Heaton, hails from Trophy Wife creators Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Heaton and David Hunt’s FourBoys Entertainment and CBS TV Studios. Written by Halpern and Haskins, it centers on Carol Chambers (Heaton), who after raising her two children and retiring from teaching, embarks on a unique second act: she’s going to become a doctor.

In addition to Heaton, the series stars Kyle MacLachlan as Dr. Frost, Ashley Tisdale as Jenny Kenney, Ito Aghayere as Dr. Maya Jacobs, Jean-Luc Bilodeau as Daniel, Sabrina Jalees as Lexie, Lucas Neff as Caleb, and Yarbrough as Nurse Dennis.

Halpern, Haskins, Heaton, Adam Griffin, David Hunt and Rebecca Stay (FourBoys Entertainment) executive produce. Kaplan and Dana Honor (Kapital Entertainment) are executive producers for CBS Television Studios.

Yarbrough’s previous TV credits include Reno 911, Speechless, BoJack Horseman, The Goldbergs, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Ballers. He’s repped by Global Artists Agency and Artists First.