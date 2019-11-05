Cara Delevingne To Host & Executive Produce All-Female Practical Joke Series For Quibi

Cara Delevingne is set to executive produce and host an all-female practical joke series from ITV America’s Sirens Media, for Quibi.

In each episode of the as-yet untitled show, Delevingne and a band of female accomplices will wreak havoc, executing a new stunt or practical joke – ranging from the ridiculous to the extreme – often putting themselves in unwieldy and unpredictable situations in the process.

“I am so excited to be partnering with such a revolutionary streaming service like Quibi and cannot wait to unleash some necessary mischief,” said Delevingne. “As someone who watches so much content on my phone, this feels like such a perfect partnership.”

The series is produced for Quibi by Sirens Media, an ITV America company, with Jessica Sebastian serving as executive producer.

“Cara’s an icon in so many ways, and it’s a privilege to partner with her to develop something that authentically encapsulates her unique energy and sensibility,” added Sirens Media President Sebastian. “As far as I know, a series in this space with this level of female guidance and representation, both in front of and behind the camera, is unprecedented, and we’re ecstatic to bring this new take on the genre to the ideal platform in Quibi.”

Delevingne can most recently be seen on the big screen starring in Alex Ross Perry’s Her Smell. Later this year, she will be seen in Mitja Okorn’s Life in a Year. Delevingne also stars opposite Orlando Bloom in Amazon’s fantasy drama Carnival Row, which has been renewed for a second season.

A talented singer and drummer, Delevingne’s Pharrell Williams-produced song “I Feel Everything” was featured on the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets soundtrack, a film in which she also starred. Delevingne is repped by The Lede Company, WME and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Quibi is the digital shortform service run by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman that launches in April.