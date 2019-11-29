Buffalo Bills-Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Game Most-Watched On CBS In 27 Years

The Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys broadcast on Thursday was the most-watched Thanksgiving Day game on CBS Sports in 27 years, and the most-watched regular season game on any network in three years.

The game, which ran from 4:32 PM to 7:48 PM ET, featured a surging young Bills team against a Cowboys franchise struggling to build momentum amid swirling controversy over its lackluster record.

The broadcast averaged 32.538 million viewers (Persons 2 +), up +22% from last year’s game on CBS (Chicago-Detroit; 26.610 million, CBS; 12:39-3:48 PM, ET) and up +7% from last year’s comparable game window (Washington-Dallas; 30.524 million, FOX; 4:36-7:57 PM, ET), according to Nielsen fast national ratings (Live + Same Day).

Viewership peaked with 35.453 million viewers from 7:00-7:15 PM, ET.

The game also was the most-watched television program since Super Bowl LIII programming on CBS on Feb. 3, 2019.