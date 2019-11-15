BT Sport Keeps Hold Of Exclusive UK Champions League Rights Amid Competition From Sky

BT Sport has fought off competition from Comcast’s Sky to keep hold of exclusive UK television rights to the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League until 2024.

BT Sport has been the home of the elite soccer competitions since 2015 and has retained the rights in a deal worth £1.2BN ($1.5BN), which works out at £400M a year. This was in line with what it paid during the last auction in 2017 for the rights to show European matches between 2018 and 2021.

The new deal kicks off in 2021 and encompasses 420 games of the Champions League, Europa League and the new UEFA Europa Conference League. It also includes highlights and in-match clips on social media.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s consumer division, said: “BT Sport leads the way when it comes to UEFA Champions League coverage, and we’re very excited to continue to bring our world class coverage to one of the most exciting football competitions in the world.”

Last season’s Champions League saw Premier League teams Liverpool and Tottenham progress to the final, with Jürgen Klopp’s side eventually lifting the trophy. BT said the match was watched by a record-breaking audience of 11.3M people across all platforms.