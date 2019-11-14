‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Renewed For Season 8 By NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s fairytale resurrection story continues. Ahead of the comedy’s seventh season, NBC has renewed the Golden Globe Award-winning series for an eighth season.

The seventh season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine launches Thursday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. with a one-hour premiere before airing in its regularly scheduled 8:30 p.m. timeslot beginning Feb. 13.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, produced by NBC sibling Universal Television, has emerged as a big SVOD hit, which is increasingly important for studios as the streaming wars over popular content escalate, driving up prices. Along with Superstore, it is believed to be the most popular off-network live-action comedy on Hulu.

On linear TV, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which NBC saved in 2018 after it had been canceled by Fox, averaged a 1.2 rating and 3.2 million viewers overall in Live+Same Day ratings last season, up +15% versus the prior season on Fox. After 35 days of linear and digital delayed viewing, the show last season grew to a 3.1 rating in 18-49 and 6.4 million viewers overall, with 59% of that 18-49 rating coming from nonlinear sources – the #1 biggest digital percentage for an NBC series last season.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine was also last season’s #1 most-social primetime comedy series across television, earning 9 million total interactions*.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller. Creators Dan Goor and Mike Schur executive produce with David Miner and Luke Del Tredici.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

*(Source: Nielsen Social SCR , 09/24/18-05/23/19, Primetime Daypart, Linear Window, Scripted Series Only. Twitter [Organic + Owned], Facebook [owned only], Instagram [owned only].)