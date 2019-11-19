BRON Studios To Produce Kyle Marvin’s Thriller ‘The Quench’, Amman Abbasi To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: BRON Studios is about to brings some scares to the big screen with the coming-of-age thriller The Quench. The studio and Michael Angelo Covino are set to produce the film written by Kyle Marvin with Amman Abbasi (Dayveon) directing. The Quench is currently casting.

The Quench follows Tai, a Vietnamese-American teen, who is placed in a rural town after a harrowing encounter with a foster father. His new foster parents provide a nurturing but reclusive lifestyle. The husband Peter, a knife maker by trade, introduces Tai to the craft but as Tai is groomed into a more refined version of himself, being drawn out and shaped by Peter, he quickly discovers the true dangers of becoming the knife maker’s protégé.

BRON’s Aaron L. Gilbert and Anjay Nagpal will serve as executive producers and Solome Williams will oversee development. The Quench marks a reunion between Nagpal and Covino who worked together on the hyperrealistic drama Kicks for Focus Features. Covino and Marvin will also produce under their Watch This Ready shingle.

“We could not be more excited to work with Amman,” said Nagpal. “His ability to expertly capture the complex human experience is evident in Dayveon and we look forward to seeing how he will bring Kyle Marvin’s multifaceted and emotional characters to life.”

“We feel honored to be working BRON on this film,” added Covino. “Aaron, Anjay and the entire BRON team continue to champion bold storytelling and ambitious filmmakers like Amman. They’re truly great partners.”

Marvin worked with Covina to produce The Climb which premiered in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard in 2019 and was awarded a Jury Prize. Marvin is repped by UTA.

Abbasi has been nominated for two Independent Spirit Awards for his film Dayveon which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was an official selection of the Berlin Film Festival. He is repped by CAA.