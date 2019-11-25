Broadway Box Office Flat In Pre-Holiday Week; David Byrne, Tina Turner Musical Buck Trend

Broadway box office mostly held steady last week, even as many shows might not have overmuch to cheer about during the pre-holiday week. In all, the 35 productions took in $32,015,929, down just 2% from the previous week’s 36-production roster.
Total attendance for the week ending Nov. 24 was 278,056, off about 4% from the previous week.
On the plus side, two of the more recent arrivals – David Byrne’s American Utopia and Tina – The Tina Turner Musical – continued their strong b.o. performances, with Utopia, at the Hudson, grossing $932,781 (a big 117% of potential) and Tina, at the Lunt-Fontanne, taking $1,607,079 (97% of potential).
Among the underperformers were Betrayal ($549,436, 52% of potential), Slave Play ($388,710, 47%), The Lightning Thief ($241,164, 28%, and The Inheritance, taking a middling $649,237 (57%). Jagged Little Pill did better at the Broadhurst, where the previewing musical grossed $902,144 (73%), with opening night set for Dec. 5.
Two holiday shows had yet to really catch fire: With press comps and opening night freebies, the critically lauded A Christmas Carol, at the Lyceum, grossed $384,493 (45%), while Slava’s Snowshow at the Sondheim was at 39% of potential with $388,814.
The Height of the Storm, starring Jonathan Pryce and Eileen Atkins, played its final week, taking $191,162, a small 26% of potential.
The week’s sell-outs (or virtually so, at 98% of capacity or more) were American Utopia, Come From Away, Hadestown, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Moulin Rouge!, The Book of Mormon, Tina and To Kill a Mockingbird.
Season to date, Broadway has grossed $844,919,121, down about 8% year to year. Total attendance to date is 7,057,336, about even with last season at this time.
All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League.
