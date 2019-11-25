Broadway Box Office Flat In Pre-Holiday Week; David Byrne, Tina Turner Musical Buck Trend

Click to Skip Ad
Chris Hoch, Campbell Scott, 'A Christmas Carol' Courtesy Production

Broadway box office mostly held steady last week, even as many shows might not have overmuch to cheer about during the pre-holiday week. In all, the 35 productions took in $32,015,929, down just 2% from the previous week’s 36-production roster.

Total attendance for the week ending Nov. 24 was 278,056, off about 4% from the previous week.

On the plus side, two of the more recent arrivals – David Byrne’s American Utopia and Tina – The Tina Turner Musical – continued their strong b.o. performances, with Utopia, at the Hudson, grossing $932,781 (a big 117% of potential) and Tina, at the Lunt-Fontanne, taking $1,607,079 (97% of potential).

Among the underperformers were Betrayal ($549,436, 52% of potential), Slave Play ($388,710, 47%), The Lightning Thief ($241,164, 28%, and The Inheritance, taking a middling $649,237 (57%). Jagged Little Pill did better at the Broadhurst, where the previewing musical grossed $902,144 (73%), with opening night set for Dec. 5.

Two holiday shows had yet to really catch fire: With press comps and opening night freebies, the critically lauded A Christmas Carol, at the Lyceum, grossed $384,493 (45%), while Slava’s Snowshow at the Sondheim was at 39% of potential with $388,814.

The Height of the Storm, starring Jonathan Pryce and Eileen Atkins, played its final week, taking $191,162, a small 26% of potential.

The week’s sell-outs (or virtually so, at 98% of capacity or more) were American Utopia, Come From Away, Hadestown, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Moulin Rouge!, The Book of Mormon, Tina and To Kill a Mockingbird.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $844,919,121, down about 8% year to year. Total attendance to date is 7,057,336, about even with last season at this time.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League.

