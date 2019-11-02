Brian Tarantina Dies: ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Actor Was 60

Brian Tarantina, a veteran actor who appeared on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, was found dead early Saturday morning at his apartment in New York City. He was 60.

The New York Police Department confirmed to Deadline that officers found Tarantina unresponsive at 12:40 a.m. His cause of death is under investigation.

“On Saturday, November 2, 2019 at approximately 0040 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious male inside of 353 West 51 Street, apartment 11, within the confines of the Midtown North Precinct,” the NYPD said in a statement. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 60-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, fully-clothed, on his couch. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the aided male deceased at the scene (his residence). The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing.”



Tarantina (third from right) is shown with the cast of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ at the SAG Awards on Jan. 27, 2019.

Tarantina played Jackie, emcee of the comedy club where Rachel Brosnhan’s Midge performs. He took home a Screen Actors Guild Award with the rest of the cast earlier this year, in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series category.

He also appeared on the Gilmore Girls from 2001- 2002, as well as in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016.

His many guest star credits include Law & Order, Law & Order, Blue Bloods, The Black Donnellys, The Sopranos, Heroes, and The Blacklist; as well as the Spike Lee films BlacKkKlansman and Summer of Sam.

Tarantina was born in New York City on March 27, 1959.