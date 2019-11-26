Brian Grazer & Ron Howard To Chart Rise Of New York Post Columnist Cindy Adams In Showtime Docuseries

Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries will chart the rise of New York Post gossip columnist Cindy Adams in a docuseries for CBS’s Showtime Networks.

Jenny Carchman, who made Showtime’s Emmy-nominated New York Times documentary The Fourth Estate, will direct the Adams series, working closely with the New York Post, where the columnist still writes for Page Six.

Gossip Starring Cindy Adams will premiere in 2021 and chronicle Adams’ four-decade career as the “reigning queen of gossip,” the notorious characters that have emerged from her writing, and her journalistic colleagues.

Grazer and Howard are executive producers alongside Imagine Entertainment’s Michael Rosenberg, Imagine Documentaries’ Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes, and Troy Searer from New York Post Entertainment. Carchman is directing and producing.

Gossip Starring Cindy Adams was announced by Vinnie Malhotra, executive vice president of nonfiction programming for Showtime Networks.