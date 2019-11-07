Click to Skip Ad
Bree Condon, Actress Who Plays Kimberly Guilfoyle In ‘Bombshell’, Signs With APA

Courtesy

EXCLUSIVE: Bree Condon has signed with APA for agency representation. The actress plays Kimberly Guilfoyle, former co-host of FNC’s The Five and current girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., in Lionsgate’s Jay Roach-directed Fox News drama Bombshell, in theaters in December.

Starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow, and Margot Robbie, the Oscar contender follows the women who rose up against the late Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes, for sexual misconduct.

Condon’s credits include the Warner Brother’s history-drama Ironclad, Tyler Perry’s drama series The Haves and Have Nots, ABC’s American Housewife, The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Lucifer on Fox.

Condon is also repped by McGowan Rodriguez Management.

