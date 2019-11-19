Studiocanal 4K Re-Releases In 2020 To Include ‘Breathless’, ‘The Elephant Man’, ‘Basic Instinct’, ‘Total Recall’ & ‘Flash Gordon’

Studiocanal’s 4K re-releases in 2020 will include classics such as Breathless, The Elephant Man, Basic Instinct, Total Recall, Serpico and Flash Gordon.

Jean-Luc Godard’s New Wave classic Breathless will be 60 next year and Serpico will be re-issued in the same year that its star Al Pacino turns 80. Euro major Studiocanal will also be releasing restored versions of Gaspar Noé’s Irreversible (Irreversible: Straight Cut, which debuted at Venice) as well as movies such as The Red Circle, The Three Days Of The Condor, Fellini’s Lo Sceicco Blanco, The Ladykillers and horror film Dead Of Night, which Martin Scorsese recently listed as one of the scariest films of all time.

The library titles will get home entertainment releases in multiple Studiocanal territories and some will have theatrical play. David Lynch’s drama The Elephant Man received its premiere at the London Film Festival in October, and will have a home ent and theatrical release next year to celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary.

Studiocanal’s 4K restoration Apocalypse Now: Final Cut, which was released this year in Studiocanal markets UK, Germany and Australia, and in territories sold by the company such as Italy, Benelux, Scandinavia, Japan and Brazil, is on course to cross $1M theatrical by year end.

Since 2017, Studiocanal, which has one of the world’s most diverse film libraries consisting of 5,500 titles from 60 countries, has ramped up restoration efforts, modernizing 65 films in 2017, 163 films in 2018 and an impressive 217 films in 2019.

2019 re-releases included Kind Hearts And Coronets, Don’t Look Now, Universal Soldier, The Third Man and Jean Cocteau’s Le Testament D’Orphee.

Juliette Hochart, newly appointed EVP, Head of Library at Studiocanal, said, “Studiocanal’s line-up for 2020 reflects the diversity which a cinephile audience may be looking for, from French, Italian, and British classics to American hits, while covering several decades of cinema’s history. These restorations will be made possible by the excellent relations maintained with rights’ owners and the amazing work of our team.”