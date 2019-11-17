‘Breaking Bad’ Wanna-be’s Busted For Creating An Arkansas Meth Lab

Two college professors, one with the nickname Heisenberg, have been arrested and charged with making methamphetamine. Unbelievable coincidence? In the words of Walter White, “You’re goddamn right.”

In a parallel to the television classic Breaking Bad, Bradley Allen Rowland, 40, and Terry Bateman, 45, were arrested Friday afternoon, according to the Clark County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Department. Both are both associate professors of chemistry at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. They were charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and using drug paraphernalia.

The meth lab was discovered when a university science lab was closed on Oct. 8 after an overwhelming odor was reported. An environmental services company was called in to do remediation work to ventilate the lab, and the building was reopened on October 29.

However, lab tests to determine the cause of the odor found traces of Benzyl chloride, a chemical that can be used to synthesize methamphetamine, among its other uses.

The college placed both men on administrative leave on Oct. 11. No date has been set for their court appearance.

Rowland was once called “Henderson’s Heisenberg” by the college’s newspaper, a nod to Bryan Cranston’s character Walter White’s nickname on Breaking Bad. He once told the paper that he liked the TV show because it helped students become interested in chemistry.