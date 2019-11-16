‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’ Series Headlined By Rosa Salazar A Go At Netflix; Catherine Keener, Eric Lange, Jeff Ward & Manny Jacinto Co-Star In Horror Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has assembled the core cast for Brand New Cherry Flavor, an eight-episode horror-thriller revenge series it had been quietly putting together for the past few months.

Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel, Undone) leads the cast of the drama, based on the cult horror novel by Todd Grimson and produced by Netflix and UCP.

Catherine Keener (Kidding, Get Out), Eric Lange (Escape at Dannemora, Unbelievable) and two co-stars of departing series — Marvel’s Agents of Shield’s Jeff Ward and The Good Place‘s Manny Jacinto — co-star in the series, written by Nick Antosca (The Act, Channel Zero) and Lenore Zion (Billions, Channel Zero).

Brand New Cherry Favor is the story of Lisa Nova (Salazar), an aspiring film director in the sun-drenched but seamy world of 1990 Los Angeles who embarks on a mind-altering journey — from the streets of Beverly Hills to the forests of Brazil — of supernatural revenge.

Antosca executive produces through his production banner Eat the Cat alongside Zion. Arkasha Stevenson, who helmed the third season of Syfy’s anthology series Channel Zero, will direct the first episode. The project stems from Antosca’s overall deal at UCP where she co-created and served as co-showrunner on the studio’s Hulu limited series The Act, and created and showran Channel Zero.

In addition to her title role in Alita: Battle Angel and her starring role on the series Undone, Salazar also was recently seen in The Kindergarten Teacher and Netflix hit Birdbox. She is repped by Paradigm and Jackoway Austen.

Oscar nominee Keener, who has one-year deal for Brand New Cherry Flavor, co-stars on the Showtime series Kidding and was recently seen in the Amazon anthology series Modern Love. She is repped by Gersh.

Lange, coming off notable roles in praised limited series Escape From Dannemora, Netflix’s Unbelievable and a major arc on the final season of The Man In the High Castle, will next be seen in the HBO limited series Perry Mason. He is repped by Domain and Trademark Talent.

Ward, who plays Deke Shaw on ABC’s Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D., starred on the second season of Antosca’s Channel Zero. He is repped by Paradigm and Morris Yorn.

Jacinto, who plays Jason Mendoza on NBC’s The Good Place, will next be seen in Top Gun: Maverick. He is with CAA and Principals Talent Management.