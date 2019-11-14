‘Borrowed Time’ Mystery Procedural From Amanda Green & Elizabeth Banks In Work At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has put in development Borrowed Time, a drama from writer Amanda Green; Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s Brownstone Prods.; and Warner Bros. TV, where Green and Brownstone are under overall deals.

This marks the second broadcast sale for Green and Brownstone via WBTV this season; they also have jury drama The Twelve, based on a Belgian format, at Fox with a put pilot commitment.

Shutterstock

Written by Green, Borrowed Time follows a cop who wakes up in the body of a stranger with no memory of who she is. The search for her identity is complicated by a chilling fact: Someone is trying to kill the person whose life she is inhabiting. She prevents the murder, only to awaken in a different body with a new mystery to solve.

Amanda Green executive produces alongside Brownstone Prods’ Banks and Handelman.

Brownstone also has a put pilot commitment at ABC for Love Me, written/executive produced by Life Sentence creators Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith. Banks and Handelman are repped by UTA, Untitled and Ziffren Brittenham.

Green most recently served as co-executive producer on WBTV’s NBC drama series Manifest, after having been co-EP on the studio’s Fox drama series Lethal Weapon and NBC’s The Mysteries of Laura. She previously was a writer-producer on the first 12 seasons of NBC’s Law & Order: SVU. Green is repped by Brandy Rivers at Industry Entertainment.